Delhi Assembly to go fully digital by July; Rijiju lays foundation stone for e-Vidhan project

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly is set to become fully paperless by July under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan project.

The initiative is a part of the Centre's 'One Nation, One Application' drive aimed at digitising legislative processes across states.

The event held at the assembly premises marked a major milestone in Delhi's transition to digital governance and environmental responsibility.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief Whip Abhay Verma and other dignitaries attended the event.

The programme commenced with a minute of silence for the victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

"The laying of the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan project at the Delhi Legislative Assembly is a commendable step towards adopting technology for legislative efficiency and transparency," said Rijiju speaking at the event.

"I want to see the Delhi Assembly as a model assembly and this initiative will certainly help in achieving that goal," he added.

Rijiju emphasized that beyond going paperless, the project aims to enhance transparency, digital security and public participation.

"Given Delhi's unique and complex administrative structure, this digital transformation carries special relevance," he said.

The speaker described the initiative as a "historic milestone" and announced that plans are already underway to turn the Delhi Assembly into a green, tech-enabled and culturally vibrant institution.

"As Delhi moves towards becoming the first assembly powered entirely by renewable energy, the e-Vidhan initiative is setting new benchmarks in digital democracy and environmentally conscious legislative practices," he said.

Gupta also noted that a tripartite MoU was signed between the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the GNCTD and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on March 22, 2025.

Over Rs 9 crore in grants have been received under the NeVA project, with more than Rs 1 crore released as the first instalment.

A 500-kilowatt solar project is being installed to power the Delhi Assembly, which is on track to become the first in India to run completely on renewable energy.

The plans are also in place to upgrade the assembly's infrastructure, including the renovation of the House before the Monsoon Session, the creation of a modern e-library and the transformation of the historic assembly premises into a cultural and heritage site.

"This was once the site of India's first Parliament. We now plan to establish a legislative museum, guided tours and interactive exhibits with help from the IGNCA and the National Archives," said Gupta.

The chief minister highlighted the ecological and governance benefits of the project.

"One tonne of recycled paper saves 17 trees. With this step, the Delhi Assembly is moving towards sustainability and efficiency. The e-Vidhan project marks a significant leap towards strengthening transparency, efficiency and environmental responsibility," said Gupta.

She also pointed out the contrast with the previous government's resistance to central reforms.

"Under the BJP's administration, a new reform is introduced every day. First the solar system and now a paperless assembly," she added.

Bisht on his part hailed the project as a decisive step in transforming the Delhi Assembly into a "technologically empowered and transparent institution".

The e-Vidhan system will allow digital access to bills, reports, legislative questions, real-time updates of proceedings and paperless documentation streamlining governance while reducing environmental impact. PTI MHS SGV AS AS