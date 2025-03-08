Delhi Assembly to hold two-day orientation programme for MLAs

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will conduct a two-day orientation programme from March 18 for its newly-elected MLAs, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Saturday.

The programme will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and serve as a crucial learning platform for the newly-elected legislators, Gupta said in a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The orientation programme was earlier scheduled to begin on Sunday. The rescheduled programme will be held on March 18-19, according to the statement.

The programme aims to familiarise the MLAs with legislative procedures, parliamentary conduct and governance practices through interactive sessions, expert discussions and knowledge-sharing forums.

"This orientation programme is designed to empower the newly-elected MLAs with the necessary knowledge and skills to function effectively in the assembly. It will help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting and the significance of constructive debates," Gupta said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly has 48 MLAs from the BJP and 22 from AAP.