Delhi Assembly to host exhibition to honour Vithalbhai Patel

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a week-long exhibition for common people from Tuesday to commemorate the centenary year of Vithalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

According to an official statement, the exhibition will remain open to Delhi citizens, school and college students daily from 10 am to 6 pm at the assembly premises. Visitors are required to carry valid identity proof for entry.

The exhibition pays tribute to the remarkable contributions of Patel to India's parliamentary traditions, his role in the freedom struggle, and his enduring legacy in shaping democratic institutions, the statement said.

It will feature rare archival documents, historic photographs and valuable artifacts that bring alive the spirit of India's democratic journey, it added.

Among the highlights are Patel's election documents, personal letters and speeches, a 10-minute documentary on Mahatma Gandhi's 1930 public meeting, and original documents related to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, including his death warrant and certificate. Displays will also cover key legislative debates of the era, including those on the Simon Commission, women's suffrage and labour reforms.

The Assembly said the exhibition seeks to inspire citizens and students by showcasing Patel's pioneering leadership.