Delhi Assembly to host first All India Speakers' Conference

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly is set to host its first All India Speakers' Conference, which will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

The two-day programme will be attended by Speakers of 29 State Assemblies and Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils in six states.

Shah will also release a commemorative stamp marking the centenary of Vitthalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker, and inaugurate an exhibition dedicated to legislative history.

The event will conclude with a valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. It will also be attended by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Union Cabinet Ministers.

The two-day event, marking the centenary of Vitthalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on 24 August 1925, will witness one of the largest congregations of presiding officers in recent history, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

The confirmed attendees include legislative leaders from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and other states. Hon'ble Deputy Speaker Shri Mohan Singh Bisht was also present at the press conference, the Assembly Secretariat said.

Gupta informed that the All India Speakers' Conference will feature four thematic sessions, beginning with "Vitthalbhai Patel: Role in Shaping India's Constitution and Legislative Institutions", to be addressed by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

It will be followed by a keynote session on "India — Mother of Democracy" by Harivansh Narayan, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The third session, titled "Role of Nationalist Leaders of the Pre-Independence Central Legislatures in Freedom Movement and Social Reforms", will be led by Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The final session, "AI and Transparency: Ensuring Accountability and Trust in Governance", will be addressed by Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs.

A specially commissioned documentary chronicling India's legislative and democratic journey from the pre-independence era to the modern republic will also be screened during the conference. The voice-over narration has been rendered by actor Anupam Kher.

All state guests will be welcomed with a vibrant cultural programme presented by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, featuring the Rajasthani Kachhi Ghodi dance, the Banchari Nagada of Haryana, and a North-East welcome dance.