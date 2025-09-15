Delhi Assembly to organise exhibition on PM Modi on his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will be organising a special exhibition "Know Your Prime Minister" on the occasion of the 75th Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta said the exhibition will showcase the Prime Minister's journey and will remain open to the public from September 17 to October 2.

As a part of the celebrations, a dedicated book Gallery focusing on the PM will be inaugurated in the Assembly Library to enable legislators and scholars to learn from his thoughts, words, and works, according to an official statement.

A Tree Plantation Drive will also be undertaken in line with the Prime Minister's initiative "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", symbolising growth, sustainability, and the commitment to pass on to the next generation an India that is greener, healthier, and more resilient, it added.

Gupta inspected the Exhibition Hall and the Dedicated Gallery in the Library along with senior officers of the Delhi Assembly, including officials from the Public Works Department, and reviewed all arrangements for the upcoming function.

He has also extended invitations to all MLAs, urging them to inform and encourage people in their respective constituencies to visit the event and gain deeper insights into the life and contributions of the Prime Minister.

Gupta emphasised that the exhibition "Know Your Prime Minister" will be displayed in the Assembly premises through various panels highlighting the life and journey of Modi. PTI SLB NB NB