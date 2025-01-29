Delhi Assembly to roll out cashless health checkup scheme for MLAs

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will soon roll out a cashless health checkup scheme for all its MLAs, officials said on Thursday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said that regular health checkup of MLAs, most of whom are above 40 years, is a necessity in view of the hectic life maintained by them.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 MLAs, out of which the ruling BJP has 48, while the opposition AAP has 22.

A proposal for the scheme is in its final stages of approval. It is likely to be announced soon after receiving all the necessary approvals, officials added. PTI VIT MNK MNK