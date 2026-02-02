Delhi: Attempt to murder case solved, four juveniles apprehended

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended four juveniles and claimed to have solved an attempt to murder case of Patel Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 28 in Patel Nagar when a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed while sitting inside his father's school van parked near Dayanand Model Public School.

"The boy's father had gone to pick students from another school at the time. The victim had an altercation with some boys five to six days over a personal dispute, during which he was threatened," the police officer said.

On January 28, at 2 pm, three to four boys, known to the victim, reached the spot and allegedly started damaging the vehicle's window glass, the officer said.

When the boy tried to flee, two of the attackers caught hold of him while another reportedly stabbed him twice on his back with the intention of killing him. The attackers then fled.

The injured informed his father, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. Due to the serious nature of the injuries, he was referred to RML Hospital.

After the police registered an attempt to murder case, a team was formed to nab the accused. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Ramjas Park in Anand Parbat and apprehended four juveniles, they said.

"During interrogation, the juveniles admitted their role in the assault. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from them. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said. PTI BM SHS