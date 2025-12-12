Sainik Farm Demolition

New Delhi: Authorities on Friday began demolishing a bungalow in south Delhi's Sainik Farm area as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said.

The action began around 6 am, with multiple earth movers deployed to bring down the structure allegedly built on government land.

Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed at the spot to ensure law and order, he said.

According to the owner, the matter was pending in court. The plot was purchased in 1993, and the house was built in 2000.