Delhi auto driver jumps into Yamuna River after argument with landlady

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A 49-year-old auto driver jumped into the Yamuna River from a flyover here following an argument with his landlady whom he was ferrying, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at 5.35 am near the Geeta Colony flyover.

According to police, Sohan Singh Nagi was ferrying his landlady, Tara Devi (55). A heated argument ensued between them. "Nagi stopped his auto near the flyover and jumped into the Yamuna River. We are questioning Tara Devi who was with him in the auto," a senior police officer said.

"A search operation was launched immediately after we received a PCR call. Personnel from the local police station, along with divers and rescue teams, reached the spot," he said. They have recovered his body yet.

A passerby, identified as Rahul Kumar (36), saw the incident unfold and called the police, he added.

The exact reason for the argument is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG