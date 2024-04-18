Delhi: Auto driver killed, 2 others injured in road accident

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old auto rickshaw driver was killed and two other passengers travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries after a recklessly driven car rammed with the auto head-on near Tolstoy Road in New Delhi, police on Thursday said.

Advertisment

The police said that they have arrested the accused from the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, a resident of Sitaram Bazar area, they said.

Complainant Mohan, who was passenger of the auto rickshaw, told police that he along with his wife were going to Dialysis Center in Hauz Khas.

Advertisment

"My wife is getting treatment and I was taking her for dialysis in Hauz Khas. At around 5.45, I booked this auto rickshaw who is my known and stay close to my house," read the FIR.

He further said that when they reached near Tolstoy road, KG Marg crossing, a recklessly driven cab which was coming from India Gate to KG Marg side rammed the car head on with the auto.

"Our auto got overturned and we all three received serious injuries. However the cab driver stopped his vehicle and asked us about our health," read the FIR.

The complainant further told police that he they were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 304-A (causing death by negligence) after recording the statement of the victim. We have arrested the accused, who received minor injuries. Further investigation into the matter has been started," a senior police officer said. PTI BM AS AS