Delhi: Auto-rickshaw driver, woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were arrested in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area while they were en route to deliver heroin worth Rs 5 crore, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused were identified as Chandan Gupta (55), an auto-rickshaw driver, and Sonia (34).

The two were caught on Monday while they were in an auto-rickshaw carrying the contraband to the Trans-Yamuna region to supply it, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sumit Jha said during a press conference.

A total of 1.58 kg of fine quality heroin worth around Rs 5 crore in the international market was recovered from their possession, he said.

The officer said Sonia's husband was arrested in 2024 in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.