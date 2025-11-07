Delhi: Baansera Park set to host 'DDA Expo' and 'Palaash Mohatsav' in February

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun preparations to host two major events -- DDA Expo and Palaash Mohatsav -- in February next year, officials announced on Friday.

The annual Palaash Flower Festival, celebrating the arrival of spring, will be held from February 14 to 16 and is set to be a grander affair this year.

Last year, DDA organised the festival in the Dwarka area, the authority is expanding the show this year to four locations, including Baansera Park. "One of the locations is Baansera Park, which has been recently developed by DDA. We have floated a tender for an event management company for theme design, setting up food stalls, a kids zone, designing outreach programmes and other arrangements for the festivals," a senior DDA official told PTI.

The Paalash festival, celebrating the beauty of spring, will feature a vibrant display of flowers and plants, aiming to enhance Delhi’s green cover and floral charm. The flower shows are being planned at Ashoka Garden in Ashok Vihar Phase IV, Smriti Van Park in Narela, Baansera Park ITO and Lala Hardyal Park in Jasola.

"Aimed at enhancing public engagement with urban green spaces and promoting horticultural awareness, the festival offers a chance to explore diverse floral displays, purchase tulip bulbs and enjoy food stalls," the tender for the project said.

Besides the floral display, visitors can explore culinary delights, amusement rides, nursery stalls and entertainment activities.

The festival's theme will be based on promoting ecological and environmental sustainability. Palaash 'Flame of the Forest' is a native tree of Delhi based on which the festival has been named.

In addition to that, the 'DDA Expo' is being planned at Baansera Park on February 14 and February 15, for two days. Both events will be held simultaneously at the park. According to officials, an event management company is being hired to organise the expo. "The expo would showcase thematic tracks aligned with DDA’s focus areas – such as sustainable urban design, native landscaping, ecological restoration, nature-based solutions, water-sensitive planning, and agri-tech innovations in consultation with DDA," the tender states. Baansera is Delhi's first bamboo-themed park developed by the DDA along the Yamuna riverfront in the Sarai Kale Khan area. PTI SSM NB