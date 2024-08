New Delhi: The balconies of a two-storey house here collapsed amid heavy rain early Thursday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident at Harish Wali Gali in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The first and second-floor balconies of the house collapsed, the official said.

The DFS said it received information around 2.50 am that a portion of the house had collapsed.