Delhi banquet halls, hotels now need licence for amusement activities: MCD order

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Banquet halls and hotels in the national capital will need to get a licence for carrying out any amusement activity and pay a fee for it, according to an order by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The move to introduce a separate licence aims to regulate amusement activities in the form of music, singing, dancing, electronic/digital/laser show/holographic projection/virtual performances and bring them under the ambit of Health Trade License network, a circular issued on Thursday said.

These activities will be a part of the "other" trade activities under the prevailing trade classification of entertainment, it said.

Any kind of amusement activity at both permanent and non-permanent establishments like banquet halls, eateries, hotels or tents, removable structures and open places will now need a licence, the MCD said.

The MCD's public health department has introduced a first-time license fee of Rs 10,000 and one-time registration fee of Rs 15,000 per annum for all amusement activities.

As per the Health Trade Regulations, amusement activities at permanent establishments will require a separate licence. They are required to submit a site plan of the licensed trade premises earmarked with area proposed to be used for amusement activities.

The organiser of the amusement activities is required to give declaration that no extra seats will be added over and above the permitted seats.

Furthermore, the licence for carrying out amusement activities at permanent establishments shall be granted for a period of three years or for a shorter duration, as per the application submitted with the MCD.

Similarly, the licence for carrying out amusement activities at non-permanent establishments will require furnishing/certifying documents like site plan of temporary or open place earmarked with area, availability of drinking water facility as per assembly of people, availability of washroom facilities, pest control authorisation and provision of solid and liquid waste management.

Such a licence may be obtained for a duration of up to one year or for short duration by payment of a requisite licence fee, the circular said.

In case of auditoriums, if one possesses the Health Trade License of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, a separate Health Trade License for amusement activities would not be required, it said.