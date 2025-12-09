Delhi bans use of coal, firewood in tandoors; urban local bodies asked to strictly enforce directive

New Delhi: Amid persistently high pollution levels in the capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued directions mandating a strict ban on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors across all hotels, restaurants and open eateries in the city.

The order, issued under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, requires all commercial establishments to switch exclusively to electric, gas-based or other clean-fuel appliances.

The DPCC noted that Delhi continues to record Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above prescribed standards, and coal-based cooking remains a significant contributor to localised pollution.

The directions follow earlier mandates under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which list the ban on coal and firewood use in tandoors as a stage-I action to curb emissions.

Citing the June 2022 approved fuel list issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and its modified GRAP order dated November 21, 2023, the DPCC reminded authorities that enforcement agencies must ensure full compliance during the ongoing pollution control measures.

Urban local bodies -- including commissioners and chief engineers of municipal agencies -- have been instructed to conduct checks and ensure that all eateries under their jurisdiction immediately discontinue use of coal and firewood.

The directive states that establishments may only run electric or gas-operated tandoors, and compliance must be enforced without exception.

The order, issued with the approval of the competent authority, has been sent via speed post and email to all relevant departments for immediate action.