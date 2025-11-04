Delhi bar body announces strike on Nov 6 against advocate's 'false' implication

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The coordination committee of district courts' bar associations in Delhi has decided to abstain from work across all district courts on November 6 against the alleged false implication of an advocate in a murder case.

In a communication by the committee, it said that the decision was made on Tuesday after a meeting held to discuss the "unlawful" action of the special task force (STF) of Gurugram police, which had "illegally implicated advocate Vikaram Singh merely because he was representing a co-accused in a murder case." "The coordination committee views this incident as a direct and deliberate attack on the independence of the legal profession and an attempt to intimidate and silence advocates from discharging their professional duties without fear," the circular signed by Chairman V K Singh and Secretary General Anil Kr Basoya read.

The communication said the arrest of Advocate Singh has not only undermined the rule of law but also shaken the confidence of the legal fraternity at large.

It demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of "the false implication and all consequential proceedings" against him.

According to the communication, the committee unanimously resolved to "observe a complete strike" on November 6. PTI SKM MNR RHL