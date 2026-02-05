Delhi: Bar body of district courts calls off protest against cops for derogatory remarks on lawyers

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, on Thursday evening, called off its upcoming protest against the alleged use of derogatory language against lawyers by police officials.

Earlier in the day, a letter issued by the committee said that an urgent meeting of the committee was held regarding a video, widely shared on social media, purportedly showing some police officials of Sagarpur police station using "defamatory, derogatory and highly unprofessional language against the legal fraternity." In another letter, it said, "The police authorities concerned had a meeting with members of the Coordination Committee at Patiala House, and (they) have taken a serious note of this (misconduct).” The bar association said that the police have taken swift action by ordering a vigilance enquiry into the entire incident, and ordered the suspension of a woman sub-inspector, and sent the Sangrur station house officer (SHO) and one woman sub-inspector to the district line southwest.

It said that it was informed to the committee that directions had been issued to “sensitise all police officials”.

"In view of the same, the demonstration decided to be held on February 6 at the police station Sagarpur and restricting the entry of police officials in Patiala House Court Complex is hereby called off," the letter said.

The letter issued earlier in the day had said, "After detailed deliberation, all members of the Coordination Committee unanimously condemned the said incident in the strongest terms, holding such conduct to be wholly unacceptable and an affront to the dignity of the legal profession.