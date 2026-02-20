Delhi bar council election: Lawyers told to opt for video conferencing on February 21, 23

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) on Friday issued a circular advising advocates and parties-in-person to appear through video conferencing on February 21 and 23 in view of the Bar Council of Delhi elections.

In a circular signed by NDBA secretary Tarun Rana, members were informed that the advisory followed a communication from the office of the principal district and sessions judge, New Delhi district.

"In view of the elections for members of Bar Council of Delhi scheduled to be held on February 21, 22 and 23 in the premises of Delhi High Court, it is advised that the advocates/parties-in-person may appear in their matters listed before the courts of New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts, on February 21 and 23 through video conference,” the circular said.

It said the video conferencing links were available on the district court’s website under the heading "Important Links". PTI MNR RHL