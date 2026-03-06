Delhi barber slits throat at highway eatery in UP's Hapur, dies after falling under vehicle

Hapur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A routine highway stop at a roadside eatery turned into a scene of horror here on Thursday night when a 23-year-old barber from Delhi allegedly slit his throat inside the outlet and collapsed under a passing vehicle while trying to flee, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Salman, was a resident of Bareilly, and worked at a salon in the national capital. The police said the incident occurred while he was travelling to his hometown in a shared taxi.

According to the police, the car stopped at a 'chicken point' hotel on the highway in the Garhmukteshwar area. Salman got out and entered the eatery and allegedly slit his throat using a knife kept there.

The incident triggered panic among those present there. While trying to run outside, Salman fell under another vehicle, the police said.

Garhmukteshwar Police Station House Office (SHO) Devendra Bisht said police reached to the spot after receiving information and rushed the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said, while adding that it is not yet clear why he stopped at the eatery or what prompted him to take the extreme step.

