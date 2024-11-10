Delhi-based Assamese celebrate recognition of Assamese as classical language

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Delhi-based Assamese, including academicians, students and people of all walks of life, have celebrated the conferment of Assamese as a classical language by the Central government.

An event was organised at the Assam Bhawan here on Saturday as part of the Assam government's initiative to celebrate the recognition of Assamese as 'Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah' or a week of hail the language, a release issued by the state government said.

Delhi-based Assamese organisations, including All Assamese Students' Association, New Delhi, participated in the event.

As part of the week-long programme, organised by the Assam Bhawan authorities, several academicians, individuals and students hailed the Centre's decision to confer upon Assamese the classical language status and pointed out that it would lead to further growth and development of the language.

Some even suggested setting up a library in the national capital with a stockpile of Assamese books.

Resolution tracing the genesis of the Assamese language dating back to the 4th Century and heaping praise on the Narendra Modi led government was signed by the participants, the release said.

It will be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by the Assam Bhawan authorities here. Poems were recited and a book was released on the occasion.

Joint Secretary and OSD, Assam Bhawan, Ranadip Kumar Dam, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Kamal Borah, Mridusmita Baruah, Assistant Professor, DU, Deepsikha Mahanta Bortamuly, Assistant Professor, Daulat Ram College, Dr Chandan Bortamuly, Dr Dipjyoti Konwar, Researcher, Sasakawa Peace Foundation, among others, attended the event, the release said. PTI ACB AS AS