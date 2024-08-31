Delhi-based realtor gets extortion call from 'Goldy Brar', case filed

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in connection with an extortion bid against a real estate developer allegedly by gangster Goldy Brar who is based abroad, an officer said on Saturday.

The Vasant Vihar-based realtor approached police on Friday alleging he received a call on WhatsApp from a person who claimed to be Goldy Brar and demanded Rs 2 crore from him, the officer said.

A case of extortion has been filed and an investigation taken up, the officer said. PTI ALK VN VN