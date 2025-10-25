Delhi-based SAHMAT condemns vandalism of artwork in Kerala

Kochi/New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A Delhi-based cultural organisation, SAHMAT, has condemned the recent vandalism of the artwork of Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar at the Durbar Hall art gallery here.

The Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT), in a statement, said that earlier instances of attacks on art have usually been by Hindu right-wing forces, but this incident was shocking as it was carried out by an artist "and that too in Kerala which is known for its tolerant and progressive culture".

"Further, this has happened just before the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which has become an international milestone, is to open in December 2025. These kinds of attacks on culture have become normalised in the last few years and have been promoted by hate-filled political rhetoric. This must be resisted at all costs," it said.

SAHMAT has demanded that action be taken against those who carried out the vandalism and they should not be allowed to get away with it.

It also said that the artist who carried out the vandalism was "brazen enough to videotape the destruction and then post it on social media".

Oslo-based Benammar's artwork was vandalised on the ground that it contained "verbal obscenity".

The vandalism was condemned by Benammar also on Thursday.

Six printed linocut works titled "Go Eat Your Dad", which were part of the ongoing exhibition "Estranged Geographies" at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, were torn down by Kerala artist P H Hochiman on Wednesday.

He had live-streamed the act on Facebook, claiming the works were obscene.

Benammar had on the next day said she felt relieved that no one was physically harmed during the incident but stressed that violence in art spaces was unacceptable.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth had condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on artistic freedom and later lodged a complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station against Hochimin and his associate Sudhamshu.

A case was registered under sections 329(3) (criminal trespass) and 324(4) (committing mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the two.

According to the FIR, the accused trespassed into the Durbar Hall and destroyed the artworks, claiming they were obscene.

The total loss is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh, the FIR said.

Hochiman had later told a television channel that he had no regrets over his action. PTI HMP HMP ROH