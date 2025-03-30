Delhi bed box murder: Husband arrested from Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found inside a bed box in a flat in Shahdara area, an official said on Sunday.

Ashish Kumar (45), was arrested from Bihar in the early hours of Sunday. He has been taken into custody and being interrogated, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, the decomposing body of Anju alias Anjali was found in a bed box, wrapped in a blanket, in a flat in Shahdara, the police said.

The two other accused -- flat owner Vivekanand Mishra (64) and Abhay Kumar Jha alias Sonu (29), a driver from Bihar -- were arrested on Saturday, the police said.

Investigations revealed that Ashish, along with Mishra and Jha had allegedly killed Anju after she caught them in a compromising situation, they said.

Anju had initially left for Ludhiana, but Ashish convinced her to return, only to later murder her with the help of Mishra and Jha, they said.

The three men then concealed her body in a bed box at Mishra's flat before fleeing to Jaipur, where they stayed at the house of Jha's cousin, the police said.

