Delhi: Bedridden woman found at home with brother's corpse in another room

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman suffering from paralysis was found at home in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area with her brother's body lying in another room, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light on Sunday when the family's domestic help knocked on the door but did not get any response. When she raised an alarm, the neighbours informed the police.

The police and fire officials broke open the door and found the woman lying in bed in her room while her 49-year-old brother was found in another room, an officer said.

She is suffering from paralysis and has been bedridden. She cannot even speak properly, he added.

The man was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The doctors suspect that he had died several hours before the matter came to light. However, they ruled out foul play.

Another police officer said inquiries revealed that the man owned a factory in the Wazirpur industrial area that manufactured utensils.

He was an alcoholic. His wife and their daughter have been living at her parental home for 15 years, the officer said.

The man's wife, and his brother -- who lives in Australia -- were informed. The body was handed over after a post-mortem on Tuesday. PTI ALK SZM