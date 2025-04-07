Delhi begins mist spray systems to tackle pollution: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said the government has started using mist spray systems on electric poles across parts of the capital in a bid to control air pollution and reduce dust levels, especially in high-risk zones.

Speaking about the initiative, Sirsa said the pilot project is currently underway in Dwarka and has shown promising results.

"Earlier, we used water sprinklers on roads to settle dust. Now, we are installing mist spray systems on electric poles and it is proving to be very effective," he said.

The minister said these systems are being installed at various locations across New Delhi and will soon be expanded. He said it will help in two ways -- in reducing pollution and providing relief from the heat.

"We are working swiftly to cover all areas with high pollution levels. Soon, these systems will be installed near all major hotspots in the city," he added.

Sirsa also said the mist spray installations are being carried out in phases, starting with areas identified as pollution hotspots. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS