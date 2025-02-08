Delhi bids farewell to 'AAP-da', says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday termed the outcome of the Delhi assembly polls as "AAP-da ki Vidai" or farewell of disaster.

Scindia's remarks come amid the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in 16.

"Delhi me AAP-da ki Vidai" (Delhi bids farewell to AAP-Da or aapda, which means disaster)," the Guna MP tweeted on X.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी को प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज करने पर समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं एवं समर्थकों को बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



यह विजय भारतीय जनता पार्टी की जनकल्याणकारी नीतियों एवं आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व का प्रमाण है। इस… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 8, 2025

Earlier, Scindia told reporters that his assessment of the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections proved correct.