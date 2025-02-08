National

Delhi bids farewell to 'AAP-da', says Jyotiraditya Scindia

NewsDrum Desk
BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly polls as counting of votes is underway, outside the Delhi BJP office in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Gwalior: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday termed the outcome of the Delhi assembly polls as "AAP-da ki Vidai" or farewell of disaster.

Scindia's remarks come amid the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in 16.

"Delhi me AAP-da ki Vidai" (Delhi bids farewell to AAP-Da or aapda, which means disaster)," the Guna MP tweeted on X.

Earlier, Scindia told reporters that his assessment of the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections proved correct.

