Delhi: Bike taxi driver killed after being run over by truck in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old bike taxi driver was killed after his motorcycle allegedly after being run over by a truck in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at 11.44 am, they said, adding that the deceased was a resident of Mehrauli and worked as a bike taxi driver.

The incident took place on Church Road, Mall Road in Vasant Kunj, a senior police officer said. The rider was declared dead after being taken for medical assistance.

The truck driver allegedly fled from the spot after the accident, they said.

The police said a case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS at Vasant Kunj South police station.

Teams have been deployed to identify and trace the accused driver, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, he added.

Further investigation is underway.