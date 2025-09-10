Delhi: Bike-taxi driver stabbed to death after being robbed of belongings; juvenile among 3 held

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old bike-taxi driver was stabbed multiple times and killed in Delhi's Rohini after being allegedly robbed of Rs 570 and his mobile phone by three teenagers, including a juvenile, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday. All three youths have been apprehended, while a fourth accused who helped them commit the crime is still absconding, a senior official said.

According to police, the four accused planned to rob a bike-taxi driver to make quick money. One of them booked a bike-taxi using a ride-hailing app and later robbed the driver, identified as Rajjab Khan, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. When Khan resisted and chased them, three of the accused allegedly attacked him with a knife and killed him.

"The deceased's motorcycle was found parked on the road near the body, while another motorcycle, used by the attackers, was found lying in a roadside drain in an accidental condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said in a statement.

He further said that around 6.15 am on Tuesday, police received information about an accident near Shamshan Ghat Road in Sector 26, Rohini.

A team from KNK Marg police station reached the spot and found Khan lying dead on the road with stab wounds. Preliminary investigation suggested that the victim had suffered four stab wounds on his lower back, one on his chest and another on his shoulder, the DCP said.

Based on initial findings, a case of murder was registered at KNK Marg police station and investigation was started.

"The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby area and also engaged local informers to gather leads. During the investigation, a red motorcycle was found in a drain close to the crime scene. The vehicle was traced to Kamlesh, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, who said that his 19-year-old son Krissh had gone somewhere on the motorcycle on Monday night and did not return," said DCP Ranjan.

Police launched a search and apprehended Krissh from Shahbad Dairy. During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the murder and disclosed the role of his associates.

Krissh told police that he, along with his two friends -- one Ankit (18) and another 17-year-old boy -- had committed the crime, the official said.

Giving details, the DCP said, "The fourth accused had booked a ride through a bike-taxi aggregator and travelled with Khan, the victim. All the accused had already decided to rob the driver. Around 3.30 am, the group assembled at a park in Sector 17 in Rohini, where they coordinated the plan." At about 4 am, Khan arrived with the accomplice (yet to be identified), who had booked the ride. After reaching near the park, other three accused confronted him and robbed him of Rs 570 and his mobile phone, he said.

"After the robbery, the fourth accused left for Shahbad Dairy, while Khan chased the remaining three on his motorcycle. He intercepted them near a school in Sector 26, where the situation escalated.

"At that point, accused Ankit took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. Khan collapsed on the spot and died of his injuries. The trio fled, leaving behind Krissh's motorcycle, which got stuck in a roadside drain while they attempted to escape," said the DCP.

The official further said that Krissh, Ankit, the juvenile and the fourth accused, all are residents of Shahbad area and efforts are on to nab the fourth accused. PTI BM BM KVK KVK