Delhi biker death: FIR registered against contractor, DJB officials

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against a contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who fell into a 15-feet deep pit dug by the civic agency in the Janakpuri area here, an official said.

"We have registered an FIR under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS at Janakpuri Police Station against the contractor and concerned officials of Delhi Jal Board," the senior police officer said.

The officer said that investigation is being carried out on priority and strict legal action will taken against the guilty as per law.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank in Rohini's sector 10, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when he fell into a pit dug by the DJB for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the matter. PTI BM SSJ RHL