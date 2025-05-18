Delhi bizman receives Rs 50 lakh extortion threat, accused held

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Ramkumar (58), who runs an electrical shop in Vinod Nagar, filed a complaint on May 17 that he and his sons were threatened by two men at his shop on May 11.

"One of them introduced himself as Kartar Bhati and claimed that he had murdered a man named Bhure. He then demanded Rs 50 lakh while showing a pocket diary containing the complainant's home and shop addresses," police said in a statement.

The accused threatened them by saying that he recently got out of jail and warned that Ramkumar would meet the same fate as Bhure if the money was not paid, it said The threat was reiterated via a social media call on May 16, it said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Madhu Vihar Police. A joint team was formed and an investigation was launched. The team analyzed CCTV footage and conducted technical surveillance to identify the suspects, the police said.

Based on CCTV analysis, police identified the accused as Kartar Bhati, a resident of Jamalpur village in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar, and his associate Nadir alias Sah Alam, they said.

Bhati was apprehended and several pieces of evidence were recovered from him, they said.

The police said Bhati is a habitual offender previously involved in seven cases, including murder, robbery, and arms-related offences. He was released from jail in September 2024.

Further probe revealed that a man named Rahul alias Bhura, who was mentioned by Bhati, was murdered in 2020 in West Vinod Nagar. The case was then registered at Mandawali police station, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM NB NB