Delhi BJP, AAP spar over forensic report on Atishi's remarks in Assembly

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The BJP and AAP on Saturday engaged in a war of words over the forensic report on a video of Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus in Delhi Assembly.

The issue pertains to the January 6 sitting of the Assembly, which held a discussion to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dayala.

The ruling BJP accused Atishi of using "insensitive words" against Guru Tegh Bahadur and demanded an apology.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that objectionable language was used during the discussion, which hurt religious sentiments and undermined the dignity of the House.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a forensic report, which examined the original recording of the Assembly proceedings, has established that the video clip in circulation was authentic and not tampered.

"Atishi Marlena has not come forward (to refute the allegations) to this day because she has no answer to this sin," Sirsa said.

He alleged that during the January 6 discussion on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, Atishi created a commotion and used words that hurt sentiments of the Sikh community and undermined the dignity of the House.

Rejecting a separate forensic report prepared in Punjab, he alleged that the use of an AI tool has raised doubts on its credibility.

"This is not a political fight. On the sacred land of Punjab, religion cannot be intimidated through police and state power," Sirsa said.

He further alleged misuse of institutions, claiming that the Punjab Police and state agencies were acting to shield Atishi.

He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of coercing the media to suppress the issue, claiming that newspaper copies were removed from circulation and regulatory agencies were misused to create pressure.

He demanded that Atishi clarify her remarks, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the nation and the Sikh community, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issue a public apology.

Sirsa appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Panthic organisations to take cognisance of the matter.

In response, the AAP accused Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta of politicising the issue.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Gupta said the forensic examination has found that the video was not doctored, and that a CBI probe will be ordered in the matter.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the Speaker should have sent the forensic report to the Privileges Committee instead of making it public through a press conference.

Dhanda claimed that both the forensic reports, including the one submitted before a Jalandhar court, established that Atishi did not utter the word "Guru" during the proceedings, and alleged that BJP leaders have selectively highlighted parts of the report while concealing crucial findings.

The AAP leader also attacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, alleging that he has insulted Sikh gurus by inserting objectionable text while sharing the video clip, and demanded his dismissal.

Backing the party stand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the inquiry report presented by the Speaker conclusively established Atishi's offence.

He said the report was based on examination of the original Assembly recording and left no room for doubt.

Sachdeva also condemned remarks by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleging that they were an attempt to provoke communal tension.

He said there was widespread resentment against Atishi among the Sikh community across Delhi, Punjab and other parts of the country, and demanded that the Speaker initiate constitutional and legal action against her, including suspension from the House.