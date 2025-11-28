Delhi: BJP, AAP step up campaigning for MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) With Friday being the last day of campaigning for the November 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, senior BJP and AAP leaders have stepped up their efforts to woo voters.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed a public meeting on Thursday in support of the Chandni Mahal ward candidate, Sunil Sharma, at Chhatta Lal Mian. She appealed to the voters to elect only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors in the upcoming bypolls to benefit from the saffron party's all-round development agenda.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva addressed a large meeting of the local Punjabi and Sindhi communities in the Ashok Vihar ward in support of party candidate Veena Asija. He said the people of Delhi understand that the BJP is the only option for them, as choosing the party means better development and maintenance.

MP Manoj Tiwari addressed public meetings in Loha Mandi and Naraina village and later, held a roadshow in support of the Sangam Vihar A ward candidate. Tiwari said Purvanchali people see the BJP as a symbol of development.

MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the people of the Dakshinpuri and Sangam Vihar A wards have decided to choose the BJP as the best option for development.

BJP leaders and MLAs also conducted roadshows, door-to-door campaigns and street-corner meetings across multiple wards in support of party candidates.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders campaigned extensively for the party candidates in the bypolls being held for 12 wards.

Campaigning for party candidate Seema Vikas Goel in Ashok Vihar Ward 65, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government may have run bulldozers over "jhuggis" (shanties) but now, people will run a bulldozer over the saffron party. He also hit out at Gupta's claim that her minister stands atop garbage heaps threatening to "finish it", saying garbage is not removed through theatrics but by actually using a "jhaadu" (broomstick, the AAP's poll symbol).

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi took her campaign to Mundka Ward 35 and Dakshinpuri Ward 164, urging the voters to back the AAP in the upcoming MCD bypolls.

The former chief minister claimed that the BJP government has "failed Delhi on electricity, water supply, roads and pollution", and alleged that the MLAs of the saffron party are busy extracting money from contractors, leaving sewer and road works stalled despite approved tenders. PTI SLB RC