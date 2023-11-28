Delhi BJP alleges corruption in construction of STPs, to protest outside DJB headquarters

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged corruption in the construction of sewage treatment plants by the DJB for cleaning the Yamuna River.

President of the state unit of the BJP, Virendra Sachdeva, said the party will hold a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters on November 30, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying he complained to Delhi Lt Governor on August 29 last year about a scam worth crores of rupees concerning sewage treatment plants.

The BJP leader said the Lt Governor sent his complaint to the Delhi government for appropriate action, but nothing was done.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj also accused the Kejriwal government of indulging in corruption in the name of cleaning the Yamuna River.

The ruling AAP had earlier accused the BJP of protecting corrupt officials while levelling corruption allegations against its government in the city every day.

"Everyone knows that the bureaucracy in Delhi reports to the BJP-ruled Centre. They have all the power to take any kind of disciplinary action against any official. So far, the BJP has chosen to protect all corrupt officials of the Delhi government," the AAP had said earlier. PTI VIT RHL