Delhi BJP attacks Kejriwal after discharge in excise case, says questions unanswered

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Responding to a city court discharging AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, the Delhi BJP on Friday said several questions surrounding the policy remained unanswered and asserted that the legal process was far from over.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the court, in its judgment, had acknowledged a lack of evidence at this stage, but added that the investigative agency had repeatedly alleged destruction of evidence.

"The court, in its judgment in the Delhi liquor scam case, has acknowledged the lack of evidence, and the investigating agency has repeatedly stated that Kejriwal and Sisodia destroyed evidence," Sachdeva said.

He further claimed that the investigative agency could not recover the alleged mobile phones and SIM cards that were said to have been destroyed, and maintained that the judicial process was long. He added that there were reports that the agency was planning to appeal against the order.

Raising questions over the policy, Sachdeva said the AAP supremo still did not have answers on key issues. "Arvind Kejriwal still does not have answers to certain questions, if the excise policy was proper, why was it withdrawn as soon as the investigation began, and what was the purpose of increasing the contractors' commission?" he asked.

He also questioned the alleged increase in commission for liquor contractors from 6 per cent to 12 per cent and the introduction of a 'buy one, get one free' scheme, claiming the move had adverse affect on the familial relations in the capital and on women.

"I firmly believe that Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt. The liquor scam represents corruption that impacts governance, public welfare and the trust of the people of Delhi. The alleged wrongdoing within his office and among members of his party is deeply concerning," he added.

Sachdeva further said that while a court may have discharged the leaders at this stage, "the people of Delhi have already delivered their verdict". He accused Kejriwal of attempting to gain public sympathy through media appearances and termed it "political theatrics".

"Watching him in the media today felt more like a performance than a defence. Demanding a Bharat Ratna for Satyendra Jain while attempting to display emotion without visible sincerity only raised further doubts. He should go to Bollywood. He said that truth prevails, we too hope that the full judicial process will ultimately establish the truth," Sachdeva said.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the case and declined to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Twenty-one other accused were also discharged.

Reacting to the order, Aam Aadmi Party leaders described the decision as a vindication of truth and constitutional values. Invoking "Satyamev Jayate", they asserted that the allegations against their leaders were politically motivated and had not withstood judicial scrutiny. PTI SGV PRK