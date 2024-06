Delhi BJP chief among protestors detained for agitation against Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Police on Sunday detained several BJP leaders and workers, including the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, who were protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Rajghat ahead of his scheduled surrender at Tihar jail.

Delhi Police said some protesters were removed from Rajghat area to maintain law and order.

"To maintain law and order, some protesters were removed from Rajghat area and were taken to Kamla Market Police Station," a senior police officer said.

Around 100 BJP workers, including Sachdeva, have been detained at the police station, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Lashing out at Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat, Sachdeva said, "A person who is behind bars for the liquor scam is going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi." "Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers could not even provide proper water facility for the people of Delhi and everyone knows that he is a thief," he told PTI Videos.

Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Sunday after visiting the Rajghat.

Kejriwal was released from the prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1, the day the seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.