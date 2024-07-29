Delhi BJP chief calls deaths of students at coaching centre 'murder', asks AAP govt to resign

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest near the AAP office here, demanding resignation of the Arvind Kejriwal government as Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva termed the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre a "murder".

"Those three students, who were the country's future, died due to corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party that governs Delhi and MCD," Sachdeva said.

Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of their coaching centre, Rau's IAS Study Circle, in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

"This is not an accident, it's murder," alleged Sachdeva during the protest.

"Strict action must be taken against officers responsible for the death of these students. Whether they are from the MCD or any other agencies, they should be hanged," Sachdeva said.

He added that Water Minister Atishi and Rajinder Nagar AAP MLA should also resign. The women protesters carried bangles and banged 'thalis' as a mark of protest.

Water cannons were used by Delhi Police to disperse protesters, who were trying to reach the AAP Headquarters.