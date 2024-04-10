Delhi BJP chief injured as party workers hold protest demanding Kejriwal quit as CM

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was injured when the Delhi Police used water cannon on party leaders and workers holding a protest near Aam Aadmi Party headquarters here, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation following his arrest in the excise policy case.

Sachdeva was admitted to RML hospital with an injury on his shoulder and a complaint of breathing problem, party leaders said.

Earlier, addressing the BJP workers before a march towards the AAP headquarters, Sachdeva said Kejriwal has "no moral or legal right" to remain chief minister. He should resign immediately after the high court dismissed his plea against his arrest, the Delhi BJP chief said.

Several senior party leaders, including former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, took part in the protest.

Now is the time for Kejriwal to resign until the investigation is completed and fully cooperate with the probe agency, Vardhan said.

As the protesters tried to march towards the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg, police tried to stop them at a barricade. When the protesters tried to remove the blockade, police used water cannons against them. Sachdeva was hit by a water blast and fell on the road.

He was rushed to RML and was under observation of the doctors, party leaders said.

The Delhi BJP's Lok Sabha polls in-charge O P Dhankar met Sachdeva at the hospital, said state media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The BJP has stepped up pressure on Kejriwal and demanded his resignation following the high court order. Kejriwal has challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said he will look into Kejriwal's request for an early listing of his plea against the high court order. He has asked Kejriwal's lawyer to send an email. PTI VIT BM VIT NSD