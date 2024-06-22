Delhi BJP chief, MPs meet LG to restore services of part-time vocational trainers, coordinators

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva and Members of Parliament from the city met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday, requesting him to restore the services of part-time vocational trainers and coordinators, a statement said.

According to the statement, the Delhi government has terminated the services of around 594 vocational trainers and coordinators working in its Education Department, causing them acute hardships.

"A delegation of BJP MPs led by Sachdeva along with representatives of Vocational Teachers Welfare Association on Saturday met the LG and sought his intervention in the matter," the statement said.

Sachdeva has alleged that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments never made any effort to regularise the posts of vocational trainers and coordinators and now suddenly their services have been terminated.

Most such trainers and coordinators have been working for 20 to 28 years and now with retirement around, the sudden termination has pushed them in economic crisis as they stand to lose even their hard-earned gratuity, he said.

Sachdeva said the LG sympathetically heard the combined delegation of vocational trainers and BJP leaders, and assured a report in the matter will be sought immediately.

He has assured the vocational trainers and coordinators that the BJP will ensure that none of them loses their job or gratuity. PTI NIT TIR TIR