Delhi BJP demands probe into 'letters' being sent by CM Kejriwal to ministers from ED custody

New Delhi: A Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday to demand a probe into the "letters" being sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his ministers from ED custody.

Advertisment

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 by a court here in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that the party's delegation during its meeting with Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters demanded a probe into whether the "letters" being written by Kejriwal were genuine and also into the role of his ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj who have claimed to have received them.

"There is a procedure by which such letters after proper attestation can come from a person who is in ED custody. As far as my information is concerned, these letters are fake," Sachdeva claimed.

Last week, Water Minister Atishi, showing a note from Kejriwal, claimed that the chief minister has directed her to address issues related to water supply and sewer in the city.

Health Minister Bharadwaj on Tuesday claimed that Kejriwal issued him directions from ED custody to ensure availability of free medicines and lab tests at government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.