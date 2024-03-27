Delhi BJP demands probe into 'letters' being sent by CM Kejriwal to ministers from ED custody

New Delhi , Mar 27 (PTI) A Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday to demand a probe into the "letters and notes" being circulated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ministers claiming that he was issuing directions from custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Advertisment

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that the party's delegation during its meeting with Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters demanded a probe into whether the "letters" being written by Kejriwal were genuine and also into the role of his ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj who have claimed to have received them.

"There is a procedure by which such letters after proper attestation can come from a person who is in ED custody. As far as my information is concerned, these letters are fake," Sachdeva claimed.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 by a court here in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Advertisment

He faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.

Last week, Water Minister Atishi, showing a note from Kejriwal, claimed that the chief minister has directed her to address issues related to water supply and sewer in the city.

Health Minister Bharadwaj on Tuesday claimed that Kejriwal issued him directions from ED custody to ensure availability of free medicines and lab tests at the government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

Advertisment

"Kejriwal is under custody of the Enforcement Directorate and lawfully he cannot issue any note or letter to any minister or person but every other day his ministers are showing in press conferences letters written to them by the chief minister," Sachdeva said.

The agency has denied that it allowed Kejriwal any access to pen, paper or computer during his custody, he claimed.

A memorandum submitted by the Delhi BJP delegation demanded the Police Commissioner to enquire the matter in public interest so that the truth can come out before them.

The delegation also included Delhi BJP media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, media relations head Vikram Mittal, advocate Shoumendu Mukherjee and party office secretary Brijesh Rai, said a party statement. PTI VIT AS AS