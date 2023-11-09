Delhi BJP demonstration at JD(U) office demanding resignation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Leaders and workers of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha on Thursday held a protest outside the Janta Dal (United) office at Jantar Mantar here demanding the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kumar should step down as the chief minister for his "shameful statement".

The protesters were stopped by the police at a barricade but many of them tried to cross it including Purvanchal Morcha president Niraj Tiwari who got injured while doing so, a Delhi BJP statement said.

The protesters also torched an effigy of the Bihar chief minister.

"Nitish Kumar can not compensate for the insult to women through his disgusting statement, merely by pretending to apologise over it. He should resign as Bihar Chief Minister," Sachdeva said.

Kumar on Wednesday apologised in both Houses of the Bihar legislature, as well as outside, for remarks he made the previous day on the importance of women's education to control population growth.

The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, presented a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. PTI VIT CK