Delhi BJP forms teams to ramp up campaigning for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP has galvanised its campaign machinery ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, forming more than 40 teams for voter outreach to different sections, including minorities, as well as to take care of speeches, logistics, data, media, booth work and manifesto among others.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who also heads the election management committee, said that these different teams headed by experienced leaders will ensure campaigning goes on smoothly on all seven Lok Sabha seats.

The votes will be polled on the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on May 25. The nomination papers will be filed by the candidates from April 29 till May 5.

"These campaign committees for specific purposes will discharge the dual function of monitoring involvement of leaders and workers of different departments and cells of the party as well as boosting voter outreach in view of the polls," Sachdeva said.

Party MLA from Ghonda Assembly constituency Ajay Mahawar has been appointed as convener of the election management committee of the party along with Rajiv Babbar, Gajendra Yadav and Yogita Singh as co-conveners.

Niraj Tiwari, who heads the 'Purvanchal" campaign committee, said that in view of the polls, the activists of the Purvanchal Morcha have been asked to reach out to voters in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies to spread awareness about the Modi government's welfare works in the city.

Tiwari, who is also co-head of "Jhuggi Jhopri" (slum settlements) campaign team, said the issue of non implementation of various schemes like Ayushman Bharat health insurance plan and PM Awas Yojana by the Kejriwal government was being spread through the workers.

Senior Delhi BJP leader and MLA Vijender Gupta, who is co-head of the manifesto committee, said that work was underway to launch the document ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi BJP will also bring out a "charge sheet" against the ruling AAP in Delhi that will focus on various aspects of nine years of chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, party leaders said.

Heads and incharges of teams for special contacts with professionals and eminent citizens, talking points of speeches of leaders, booth related works, beneficiary contact, transport facilities, publicity material, advertisements through TV, radio, FM channels, contact with women, youth, scheduled caste voters among others have also been deputed, party leaders said.

The BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections with big margins. This time, the AAP and Congress having a seat-sharing agreement are gearing up to upset the BJP apple cart this time.

The AAP has fielded candidates on East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and New Delhi constituencies while the Congress is contesting on North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats. PTI VIT AS AS