Delhi BJP holds demonstrations in support of Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP held a demonstration at Vijay Chowk and Rail Bhawan crossing here on Wednesday to express support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha.

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP members held placards reading "Thank you, Modi, for ensuring a share for backward Muslims in the Waqf Bill".

"The Bill aims to ensure the upliftment of poor Muslims and protect their rights. It will provide legal backing to those whose entitlements have been unfairly taken away," Sachdeva told the gathering.

On those opposing the Bill, he asked why they were against measures meant for the welfare of the community.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the 1995 Wakf Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf boards, and proposes to establish a separate board of Auqaf for Boharas and Aghakhanis. It provides for representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslims.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Lok Sabha will take up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage, with eight hours allocated for debating the proposed law. While the government is determined to push it through, the opposition is united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take it up on Thursday.