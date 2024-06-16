Delhi BJP holds 'matka phod' protest against AAP govt over water crisis

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The BJP held a 'matka phod' protest on Sunday against the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the water crisis in the city.

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, party leaders and workers protested at 14 locations in the city over water shortage.

Accusing the government of mismanagement, Sachdeva said, "We have always maintained that the water shortage in Delhi is not due to natural causes but is a result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party." He claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was solely responsible for taking the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from a profit of Rs 600 crore to a loss of Rs 73,000 crore.

"The DJB has always been the biggest centre of corruption under the Kejriwal government, but whenever BJP MLAs raised this issue in the assembly, they were thrown out," MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said the Aam Aadmi Party has not done anything to improve the infrastructure of the DJB, resulting in 54 per cent waste and theft of water.

Delhi BJP leaders also demanded the resignation of Delhi Water Minister Atishi.

In a statement, the party said it will hold protests at 52 places on Monday against the Kejriwal government over the water crisis.

Sachdeva said it was regrettable that instead of working to fix leakages in pipelines and check water theft, AAP minister Atishi was trying to blame the BJP for the leakage.