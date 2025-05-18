Delhi BJP holds Tiranga Yatras in five districts, hails armed forces

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Saturday organised 'Tiranga Yatras' across five districts of the capital for the second straight day, with the participants condemning Pakistan's “cowardly act” and praising the Indian Army's response to terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The marches were held at Najafgarh, Mayur Vihar, Mehrauli, Outer Delhi, and North-East Delhi following directions of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, party sources said.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, various MLAs and local residents took part in the Yatras, sources said.

"The Tiranga (Tricolour) is not just a flag, it is the soul of the nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading that soul," a BJP leader said.

The Tiranga Yatra in Yamuna Vihar saw the participation of Manoj Tiwari, Raja Iqbal Singh, BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar, and district president Poonam Chauhan.

In Najafgarh, Delhi minister Sirsa, MLA Pawan Sharma, and district president Ramesh Shokhanda took part in the march from Dwarka Mor to Nawada.

In Mayur Vihar, the march was led by BJP leaders Yogesh Atre, Naresh Vashisth, and district president Vijender Dhama, while the march in Mehrauli was led by district president Ranveer Tanwar and several BJP functionaries.