Delhi BJP launches campaign in Muslim areas to create awareness about new Waqf law

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi BJP has launched an awareness campaign across the city with a focus on Muslim-dominated pockets to generate support for the Waqf reforms initiated by the central government, party leaders said on Tuesday.

The opposition is up in arms against the BJP over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month and got the presidential nod, dubbing it as "unconstitutional" and "anti-Muslim".

Under the awareness drive, the Delhi BJP along with its Minority Morcha held meetings with groups of people at the ward level. The party MPs and MLAs in Delhi will also take part in at least one of these meetings, said Delhi BJP leaders.

"The Waqf reforms are much awaited and we are going among the Muslims to create awareness about the concept having originated with a pious intent of charity but it turned into an organised loot by a few rich Muslims, affecting the masses of the community," said Yasir Gilani, spokesperson of BJP Alpsankhyak Morcha (Minority Front).

There are around 8.5 lakh Waqf properties in the country out of which four lakh are under dispute. The income from these Waqf properties is very low and it is debatable whether the poor and disadvantaged groups in the community benefited in real terms, he said.

Under the awareness drive to be concluded on May 5, the BJP leaders will interact with people in Muslim-dominated areas to tell them about the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the party leaders said.

In order to ensure an organised and effective awareness drive, the BJP has appointed conveners and co-conveners at the district and ward unit levels to supervise the awareness meetings.

Mahila Morcha (Women's Front) and Yuva Morcha (Youth Front) of the BJP will also interact with women and youth among the minority community, they said.

A workshop was held at the Delhi BJP office on Monday to brief the Minority Morcha members and office-bearers about the campaign. They were also provided pamphlets providing details on the issue and the benefits of the legislation.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui provided detailed information about the benefits that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will bring to the Muslim community.

He said the campaign was aimed at countering the "misinformation" being spread by the opposition regarding the reform and asserted that the BJP-led central government has no intention of weakening the Waqf Board.