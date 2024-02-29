New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday launched a door-to-door campaign for gathering suggestions of the people for its manifesto and seeking their views on 'Viksit Bharat' ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the campaign will continue till March 15 in which the party workers will visit every household, markets and public places across the city carrying a form and boxes to gather feedback of the people.

He said the party workers will also seek suggestions of separate groups like chartered accountants, professionals, sports persons, teachers, professors and theatre actors among others during the campaign.

The party workers will provide a small form to the people in which they will write down their suggestions on developed India, a better Delhi and their expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi before depositing it in the box.

A phone number was also released by the party for the people to give their suggestions by recording their voice. People can also given their feedback through downloading NaMo app, Sachdeva said.

Apart from party workers, social media influencers will also join the campaign, he said.

An LED van will also visit different areas of the city to encourage people to give their suggestions for developed India and a better Delhi, Sachdeva said, and added "the manifesto 2024 will be peoples' manifesto based on their expectations".

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the party fulfilled 529 of 530 suggestions provided by the people that were included in the manifesto for 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"In 2019, we delivered on 95 per cent or 222 of the 234 suggestions from people included in the manifesto," he said.

Sachdeva emphasised on the role of election manifesto saying it was a game changer for the BJP in recent Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh.

"In Chhattisgarh, everyone wrote off the BJP but the manifesto did the magic in the assembly polls. Our workers collected suggestions from door to door. The manifesto drafted on suggestions from the people paved the way for the formation of the BJP government in the state," he said.

Earlier, senior Delhi BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri discussed the party's preparations for the elections in Delhi.

The BJP currently holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

The process of candidate selection on the seven seats is underway. The Delhi BJP election committee has submitted a list of around 25-30 probables to the central leadership for consideration in ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS