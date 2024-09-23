Delhi BJP launches 'Janta Ka Mudda Assembly Mein' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The BJP on Monday launched 'Janta Ka Mudda Assembly Mein' campaign for raising grievances and issues of the people in the upcoming two-day session of the Delhi Assembly, beginning from September 26.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launching the campaign at Connaught Place said that party workers will distribute pamphlets and record complaints of people regarding the supply of polluted water, inflated power bills, drainage and water logging among others.

"The BJP workers will go door to door across the city. The issues raised by people will be presented in the Delhi Assembly by party MLAs by asking questions from the AAP government," he said.

Several BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta and other party MLAs were present on the occasion. PTI VIT HIG