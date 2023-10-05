Delhi BJP lawmakers pray at Rajghat for end of 'corrupt' AAP govt

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) MPs and MLAs from the Delhi BJP along with other party leaders held a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on Thursday for "liberation" of people from the "corrupt" AAP government in the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the struggle for liberation of the people from "corrupt" Arvind Kejriwal government will continue.

He alleged Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor scam in Delhi Mahatma Gandhi used to say alcohol destroys both the body and the soul, Sachdeva said.

"Kejriwal has not only destroyed the soul but also the entire Aam Aadmi Party," he said, hitting out at the AAP National Convener and the Delhi Chief Minister.

The BJP has been attacking the Kejriwal government since the Wednesday arrest of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi excise policy related case. PTI VIT VIT VN VN