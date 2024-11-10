Delhi BJP leader injured after being thrashed while checking illegal borewell work: Party

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Sunday claimed its leader Tejender Yadav was injured in an alleged attack by some members of a rival party when he was trying to stop an "illegal" borewell work in the Kapashera area of southwest Delhi.

BJP's Bijwasan mandal president Pradeep Vats had contacted councillor Jaiveer Rana about the illegal activity at Salapur Khera, citing concerns from the local residents, the party said in a statement.

Upon receiving information, BJP leader Yadav and Rana, along with three-four party workers, went to the area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, it said.

However, on arriving at the site, Yadav and the workers reportedly encountered a local leader of another party who attacked them, following which they had to run from there to save themselves, the BJP alleged.

"During the scuffle, Yadav sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is under treatment," read the statement.

Party sources said that the 27-year-old BJP leader suffered head injuries after being struck with an iron wrench.

No immediate response was received from the Delhi Police on the matter. PTI BM RPA